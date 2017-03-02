Morrisville Public Library news

By Michelle A. Rounds, Library Manager

Be sure to join us this Saturday March 11 for an exclusive interview with WWII Veteran Horace Keller at 2:00pm! The Morrisville Public Library will have a special presentation with WWII Veteran Horace Keller and Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz. Keller will talk about his time in the service as a member of the 237th Combat Engineers, building bridges in Germany. After the war was over Horace returned to New York and attended Morrisville College, where he met his future wife and graduated with a degree in auto mechanics.

Please join us for Kiddies Korner, our preschool story hour! Bring your toddler or preschool child in on Tuesday March 14 at 10:00am. Help us enjoy the topic, “C is for Cookie!” Stories, finger plays, a craft and more! If you cannot make that day, please join us on Tuesday March 21 for stories from famed author, Eric Carle!

Our next book talk will be on Wednesday March 15 at 6:30pm. How about joining our book talk as we will be reading, Go Set a Watchman by Harper Lee (the recently published story of life after To Kill a Mockingbird!) Copies can be picked up now! Discussion is open to teens and adults! So grab a book, read it and come join us for a sure to be fun discussion!

Join us on Friday March 17 at 6:30pm for our Family Bingo Night! Bring the family in and play a game or two. All kids are guaranteed a prize and adults play for fun! Refreshments will be provided!

On Friday March 24 we will be having a historic talk entitled, Faces from the Archives at 6:30pm. We welcome Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz. Utilizing records from Madison County’s extensive government records, Urtz will tell the stories of different people and events. He will also feature different collections of documents to showcase the wide collection of documents that are available to researchers.

The library board of trustees will meet on Thursday March 16 at 6:30pm in the library’s program room. The public is welcome to attend.

RSVP with the support of the Morrisville Public Library will offer free income tax preparation for seniors 60 years and older. Volunteers are certified by the IRS to complete your tax forms. Please call Marie Smith at 315-684- 3903 to sign up for your appointment to have your tax returns filed free of charge.

We are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 12pm to 8pm, Tuesday and Thursday 10am to 8pm and Saturday 10am to 4pm.

