Darby O’Gill and the Little People to be shown at the Cazenovia Public Library

The Cazenovia Public Library will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a festive free screening of Darby O’Gill and the Little People (1959) on Friday, March 17th at 1:00 pm. The Walt Disney Productions feature film tells the story of a cunning Irishman and his battle of wits with a 21-inch leprechaun named King Brian.

The film is rated G and runs 93 minutes.

This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Cazenovia Public Library.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information on this or other Library events, call 655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

