Miller visits Mount Markham School District

Recently, Assemblyman Brian Miller (R,I-New Hartford) visited the Mount Markham School District in West Winfield to tour facilities for future academic programs. The assemblyman visited the middle school and the high school to see plans for Agriculture Science, Information Science and Mechanical Engineering programs.

“I’m very excited by the plans Mount Markham has for the future,” said Miller. “I’m a very strong proponent of quality education for our children and setting them on a path to success.

“What that path is, however, is different for every child, so we need to create options for multiple pathways to graduation and careers.

“The programs Mount Markham will be adding will give students an option to experience certain career fields they may not have considered. Some students will be prepared to step into their future careers right out of high school, while others will be able to gain a head start toward their major in college. The addition of these new programs is a win for all of our students.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

