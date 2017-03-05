Schneiderman issues statement on U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions

Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman issued the following statement:

“Attorney General Sessions – our nation’s top law enforcement official – appears to have lied under oath, which in and of itself is disqualifying.

“The fact that he lied about contact with the Russian government while seeking confirmation to lead the Department of Justice, which is investigating Russia’s involvement in our election, is beyond the pale.

“This represents appalling judgment by Sessions – and a total disregard for the rule of law and the interests of the American people.

“For the good of the country, Sessions must immediately resign.”

