Scherz announces eighth annual scholarship for volunteer community service

Fred “Fritz” Scherz, Jr., Councilman on the Verona Town Board in Verona has again created the Fred Scherz Sr. Memorial Scholarship for Volunteer Community Service.

The eighth annual scholarship will be in the amount of $250 and will be awarded by Fritz to a Verona student who is on track to graduate from 12th grade at a high school (public or private) or home school by June 30, 2017.

Additionally, the student must have lived in the Town of Verona, New York since at least December 1, 2016, and must be voluntarily engaged in community service or must have created a community project.

“I did the inaugural scholarship back in the spring of 2010 as a way to honor my Dad’s memory,” said Scherz. “My dad, Fred Scherz Sr., truly believed in giving back to his community, and took pride in helping many people,” said Scherz. “Last year, I presented Kierstyn Kahler with the seventh annual Fred Scherz Sr. Memorial Scholarship for Volunteer Community Service.

“I plan on self-funding this year’s scholarship in my dad’s name and feel that if students get started in volunteering at a younger age, they’ll continue to do so once they’re out of school. I’m a strong believer that volunteerism is a great thing for any community.”

To view the complete rules and to get an application for the Fred Scherz Sr. Memorial Scholarship for Volunteer Community Service, go to: www.fritzscherz.com. For more information on Fritz, visit www.fritzscherz.com, his Twitter feed at: www.twitter.com/fritzscherz, his blog at: www.fritzscherz.blogspot.com, or call: (315) 363-3509. Deadline to apply is May 13, 2017.

