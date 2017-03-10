Tenney supports Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s decision on operation of FitzPatrick Nuclear Plant

Decision allows Exelon to take over operation of the Oswego County Facility

Today, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R—NY) announced her support of the decision passed down by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission that approves the transfer of James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant’s operating license from Entergy Corp. to Exelon. Last year, FitzPatrick was scheduled to be shut down until Exelon made plans to purchase the plant.

“Fitzpatrick’s presence in Oswego County is vital in ensuring economic stability and the opportunity for future growth in the county and surrounding region. Not only does FitzPatrick provide clean energy to nearly 800,000 homes and businesses, it also provides hundreds of jobs to families in Oswego County. I look forward to working alongside Exelon, FitzPatrick and our community to ensure the success of this transition.”

