Kallet plans social dance

There will be a social dance Saturday, March 25, 2017, at the Greater Oneida Kallet Civic Center, 159 Main St., Oneida. Live music will be provided by Double Image from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Admission is $15 per person, and the dance is open to the public. For more information, call the Kallet at 315 363-8525.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest