Interactive Sound Installation at the Schweinfurth

The Schweinfurth Art Center’s new spring exhibitions will include a multi-channel sound installation, entitled Paradise, by Douglas Quin and Lorne Covington. The exhibit is an interactive experience where visitors essentially compose a collage of virtual acoustic spaces drawn from the natural world.

“The sounds and visuals change depending on where you stand and how you move in the gallery. It is truly an interactive exhibit,” says Deirdre Aureden, Director of Programs & Special Projects at the Schweinfurth.

The exhibit will open on Friday, March 24, and be up through Sunday, May 21. The opening reception will be on Friday, March 24, from 5-8pm, and include a dance performance at 6:30pm by Isabelle Wellauer and the Absolute Dance Company. The reception is free and open to the public.

The soundscapes have been gathered over a period of nearly three decades from around the world, from Antarctic ice to Arctic tundra, and from African savannah to Amazon rainforest and atmospheric whistlers from space. The idea of Paradise grew out of years of the artists and work creating interactive audio soundscapes and multimedia experiences in a range of museum and public space settings.

Douglas Quin is a world renowned sound designer, naturalist, public radio commentator and music composer, and co-director of the Audio Arts graduate program, S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.

Lorne Covington, fluent with visual and performing art, electronic hardware, embedded systems and all layers of software development, creates immersive responsive environments using in-house developed cutting-edge sensing and software technologies.

Quin and Covington will give a lecture and interactive demonstration on Friday, April 7, during First Friday from 5-8pm. This presentation is made possible in part with public funds from the NYSCA 2017 Electronic Media and Film Presentation Funds Grant program, administered by The ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes. The evening will be free and open to the public.

The installation was commissioned by the Society for New Music.

The installation will be upstairs in our 2nd floor Davis Family Gallery, on exhibit during the same time period as Made in NY 2017. The opening reception will be held on Friday, March 24, from 5-8pm.

The Schweinfurth Art Center is a multi-art center that offers a range of exhibits, classes and programs for all ages throughout the year. The Art Center is open Tuesday- Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm and Sunday 1 – 5 pm. Closed Mondays, major holidays and between exhibitions. For more information about the Schweinfurth, please visit www.myartcenter.org.

