Parkway Center Classes

Parkway Center to begin new 7-week session of classes.

The Parkway Center is beginning a new 7-week session of classes! We are offering Yoga, Zumba, Tai Chi, Pickleball, Digital Photography, evening classes, and more! Please stop by the Center or give us a call at (315) 223-3973 to find out how you can join one of these wonderful classes today.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest