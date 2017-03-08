DiNapoli issues statement on new immigration ban

New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli released the following statement regarding President Donald Trump’s latest Executive Order:

“Today’s Executive Order still cuts at who we are as Americans and New Yorkers,” New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said. “Immigrants are important to the fabric of our communities and the state’s economy. Policies that target nationalities, ethnicities, or religions are not just un-American, but detrimental to the economy. As my recent reports have shown, our rich diversity of cultures and experiences strengthens New York on a daily basis.”

Last year, DiNapoli released a reporton New York’s immigrant population. It found immigrants in New York state comprise 22 percent, or 4.4 million, of the state’s population, well above the national average of 13 percent. Immigrants have stabilized populations in some upstate cities and driven growth in New York City and Long Island.

In another report, DiNapoli found immigrants accounted for $257 billion in economic activity in New York City in 2013.

