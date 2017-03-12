Schneiderman announces he will join lawsuit against new immigration ban

Today, New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman announced that he will join the lawsuit in the Western District of Washington against President Trump’s immigration ban.

On Monday, Attorney General Schneiderman will formally join Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson and fellow attorneys general in the suit. Today, the plaintiffs filed papers in support of a continuation of the national stay upheld last month by the 9th Circuit, arguing that it should also apply to the new immigration ban.

Attorney General Schneiderman released the following statement:

“President Trump’s latest executive order is a Muslim Ban by another name, imposing policies and protocols that once again violate the Equal Protection Clause and Establishment Clause of the United State Constitution.

As the Trump White House has already said, the Administration’s latest Muslim Ban seeks to accomplish the same unlawful and unconstitutional outcomes as the original order. Smart, aggressive litigation by state attorneys general and civil rights advocates across the country successfully torpedoed President Trump’s first Muslim Ban, and I am pleased that as state AGs, we are now marshaling our resources to fight Trump’s latest, unconstitutional decree in the Ninth Circuit.”

