Workshop on preservation of slate and slate roofs

When: 10:30 am, Saturday, April 8, 2017.

Where: Oneida Community Mansion House, 170 Kenwood Ave., Oneida

Join us Saturday, April 8, at 10:30 am, for a practical workshop on Slate and Slate Roofing with noted historic building preservation specialists Jeffrey Levine and Julie Palmer of Levine & Company, Ardmore, Pa.

This is an excellent professional development opportunity for those who maintain or own buildings that employ slate roofing or slate interior materials.

Workshop tuition is $40. Oneida Community Mansion House members may register at $30. Advanced registration is required. The workshop begins promptly at 10:30 am and will conclude by 1:00 pm.

Jeffrey Levin’s work has been honored with numerous awards, national and regional. He is the author of many publications about slate roofs and building conservation, including “Repair, Replacement, and Maintenance of Historic Slate Roofs,” published by the U.S. Department of the Interior, and Slate Roofs: Design and Installation Manual, published by the National Slate Association.

Julie Palmer is a LEED Accredited Professional and Vice President of the Delaware chapter of the Institute of Roofing, Waterproofing, & Building Envelope Professionals.

The Oneida Community Mansion House was the residence of the 19th century utopian Oneida Community (1848 – 1880), and is built with extensive slate clad Mansard-style roofs. OCMH preserves, collects and interprets material culture, intangible heritage, and the architecture of historic buildings and landscapes. OCMH is a National Historic Landmark and chartered by the New York State Department of Education.

Located at 170 Kenwood Avenue in Oneida, the Mansion House is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 5:00 pm. Guided tours are provided Wednesday through Saturday at 10 am and 2 pm, and Sunday at 2 pm.

This event is supported in part by the John Ben Snow Foundation.

For further information, please call 315-363- 0745 or see www.oneidacommunity.org.

