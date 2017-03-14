Help protect residents’ rights in nursing homes by becoming an ombudsman volunteer

RCIL offers free spring training in April

Nobody grows up saying they want to live in a nursing home or other types of long term care facilities, but sometimes it is necessary. When this happens, residents often need someone to guide them through this transition and educate them on their rights residing in a nursing home. The Resource Center for Independent Living and the NYS Long Term Care Ombudsman program are looking for volunteers to provide a much-needed presence in local nursing homes throughout Herkimer, Madison, Oneida and Otsego Counties.

The goal of the Ombudsman program is to help residents and their families understand and exercise their rights regarding their quality of care and quality of life while living in long term care facilities. Once trained, volunteers will provide a regular presence (of about 2-6 hours per week) in local long term care facilities, working to resolve problems and improve care for the residents.

“Nursing home residents are guaranteed more rights and protections than those of us fortunate enough to live in the community. As a potentially vulnerable population, rights and standards are in place for their safety and well-being. Often residents don’t know their rights living in a facility. This is something local Ombudsmen Volunteers work to raise awareness of. We help ensure our local residents receive the quality of care they are guaranteed. If you have a passion to improve the lives of others, this may be the volunteer experience for you!” explained Krystal Wheatley, Local Long Term Care Senior Ombudsman Program Coordinator.

Anyone interested in learning more about this great opportunity and becoming an Ombudsman Volunteer is encouraged to contact the Resource Center for Independent Living immediately. Act now to reserve your space for the upcoming FREE Spring training, which starts in April. Contact Krystal Wheatley at 315-272-1872.

The Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, and Otsego County Ombudsman Program is administered through the Resource Center for Independent Living (RCIL) with volunteers certified by the Office of the New York State Long Term Care Ombudsman.

