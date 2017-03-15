Schumer, Tenney urge Dep’t of Defense to exempt DFAS Rome from hiring freeze

Schumer, Tenney: DFAS is critical in supporting readiness of our military

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R, NY-22) today teamed up to urge the Department of Defense to exempt the Defense Finance and Accounting Service and its Rome facility from any government-wide hiring freeze.

Schumer and Tenney are requesting the DoD to work closely with DFAS leadership to ensure that the agency’s workforce is maintained and that positions lost due to attrition are not impacted by the freeze.

“DFAS Rome is an anchor for nearly a thousand good-paying jobs in the Mohawk Valley and I will continue to stand in the way of any cuts that would jeopardize the jobs of the men and women of DFAS, who play such a vital role for our armed services,” said Schumer. “It’s been proven time and time again, that DFAS provides efficient and cost-effective financial management for the Department of Defense, which is critical to supporting our military readiness, and it would be an unforgivable mistake if the agency’s workforce is affected by a federal hiring freeze.”

“DFAS is critical in supporting the readiness of our military,” Tenney said. “In the 22nd District, DFAS Rome is not only a vital employer in our community, but it also plays an important role in executing financial functions that support the day-to-day operations of the U.S. Army. Therefore, ensuring that DFAS is permitted to maintain their workforce will allow the facility to continue to provide the highest level of service to our Armed Forces. We ask that Secretary Mattis and the DoD consider our request to exempt DFAS from the hiring freeze.”

President Donald Trump’s Executive Order implementing a government-wide hiring freeze went into effect on January 23, 2017. The hiring freeze, however, did provide exemptions for positions deemed necessary to meet national security or public safety responsibilities. Already, the government has recognized the importance of the DFAS workforce by clarifying exemptions for lateral staff movements as well as the Pathways Internship program.

To view the letter, visit Rep. Tenney’s website: tenney.house.gov/media/press-releases/schumer-tenney-urge-dept-defense-exempt-dfas-rome-hiring-freeze

