UPDATED: State of emergency » Red Cross urges winter storm preparedness, continues windstorm relief efforts 30 people spent Monday night in Red Cross and community shelters after last week’s windstorms The American Red Cross has put shelter locations and volunteers on standby across Western and Central New York with winter storm warnings in effect across much of the region. The Red Cross is in constant contact with emergency officials and is ready to respond if needed. REMAINING SAFE DURING A WINTER STORM Listen to a NOAA Weather Radio or other local news channels for critical information on snow storms and blizzards from the National Weather Service (NWS).

Bring pets/companion animals inside during winter weather. Move other animals or livestock to sheltered areas and make sure that their access to food and water is not blocked by snow drifts, ice or other obstacles.

Running water, even at a trickle, helps prevent pipes from freezing.

All fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside and kept clear.

Keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage.

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. Be sure to move any harmful cleaners and household chemicals up out of the reach of children.

Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature both during the day and at night. By temporarily suspending the use of lower nighttime temperatures, you may incur a higher heating bill, but you can prevent a much more costly repair job if pipes freeze and burst.

Go to a designated public shelter if your home loses power or heat during periods of extreme cold.

Avoid driving when conditions include sleet, freezing rain or drizzle, snow or dense fog. If travel is necessary, keep a disaster supplies kit in your vehicle.

Before tackling strenuous tasks in cold temperatures, consider your physical condition, the weather factors and the nature of the task.

Protect yourself from frostbite and hypothermia by wearing warm, loose-fitting, lightweight clothing in several layers. Stay indoors, if possible.

Help people who require special assistance such as elderly people living alone, people with disabilities and children.

Download the free Red Cross Emergency App for instant access to winter storm tips and real-time weather alerts. WINDSTORM RELIEF EFFORTS CONTINUE 30 people spent Monday night at two Red Cross and two community shelters following last week’s windstorms that caused thousands of residents to lose power. Red Cross volunteers continue to operate storm shelters at the following locations in the Greater Rochester area: David Gantt Center

700 North Street, Rochester

700 North Street, Rochester Monroe Community College, Building 10

1000 East Henrietta Road, Rochester You can help people affected by disasters like winter storms, power outages and countless other crises by making a donation to support American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-REDCROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.orgor visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

