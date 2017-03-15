Canastota man dies in Sangerfield crash

State Police are investigating a fatal one-car crash on Sanger Hill Road in the town of Sangerfield.

On Monday, March 13, 2017, at approximately 9:20 p.m., a 2011 Dodge pick-up truck, operated by Lavern M. Grant, 71, of Canastota, was traveling north on Saw Mill road when he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck an earth embankment on the north shoulder of the roadway.

The pickup truck was towing a cattle trailer containing 44 cattle. Grant was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is continuing.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

