Anderson tabbed NEAC women’s lacrosse defensive Player of the Week

The North Eastern Athletic Conference office announced its players of the week in the sport of women’s lacrosse, naming Morrisville State College senior defender, Jordan Anderson (West Edmeston) the Defensive Player of the Week for the week ending March 12.

Anderson was a defensive force for the Mustangs in a 1-1 week during spring break in Tennessee.

In the loss to Rhodes College on Tuesday, the senior picked up four ground balls, two draw controls and caused four turnovers. She followed with a six ground ball and three caused turnover effort on Thursday in a 13-4 decision over Muskingum, while adding a score.

Overall on the week she collected 10 ground balls and caused seven turnovers to average 5.0 ground balls per game, and 3.5 caused turnovers per game.

The reigning NEAC Defensive Player of the Year is a graduate of Unadilla Valley High and is majoring in human performance and health promotion at Morrisville State. She is the daughter of Wendy and Steve Anderson of West Edmeston.

Morrisville State College’s curricula are enriched with applied learning and pave the way for opportunity at both the Morrisville and Norwich campuses. An action-oriented, interactive learning lab, the college is a national leader in technology and has been lauded for its exemplary, innovative and effective community service programs.

The college was ranked among the Best Regional Colleges in the North by U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges 2016 issue and was also recognized in the Top Public Schools, Regional Colleges North in the 2016 Best Collegesrankings. For more information about Morrisville State College, visit www.morrisville.edu.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

