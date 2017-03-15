Chittenango woman charged with welfare fraud

(Chittenango) Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tammy L. Dyer, 51, of Chittenango and charged her with fourth-degree welfare fraud (E felony), and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing (E felony).

It is alleged that Dyer signed and submitted a public assistance application to the Madison County Department of Social services that contained false information pertaining to her husband’s income. As a result of this fraudulent act, Dyer received $2,303 in public assistance for which she was not eligible.

Dyer is scheduled to answer these charges in Lenox Town Court April 4, 2017.

