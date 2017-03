Advertise With Us

Service arrangements for Trooper Brian S. Falb have been set for Sunday, March 19 and Monday, March 20, 2017 Calling Hours:

Sunday, March 19, 2017

1:00PM – 5:00PM

Hamilton Funeral Home

294 Mannix Road

Peru, NY 12972 Funeral Service:

Monday, March 20, 2017

10:00AM

Saint Peter’s Church

114 Cornelia Street

