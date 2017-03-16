Chittenango man arrested on predatory sexual assault charges

State Police announce the arrest of 29-year-old, Keith O. Woodworth, of Chittenango, for predatory sexual assault against a child, an A-II felony.

Woodworth is charged with having sexual conduct with a female under the age of 13, whom he met on a social media website. The alleged incident was brought to our attention following an investigation by the Town of Macedon Police Department in Wayne County and by members from Troop E SP Lyons BCI.

Woodworth was arraigned in Sullivan Town Court and was remanded to the Madison County Jail without bail until his next scheduled appearance in court scheduled for March 21, 2017, at 1 p.m.

