Update from Palmieri on storm

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri issued a statement, updating residents on the

“I first want to emphasize the Snow Emergency Declaration for the City of Utica is still in full effect until further notice and we urge no unnecessary travel on City streets.

“We’ve experienced over 30 inches of snowfall in less than 15 hours which makes this a historic storm that exceeded the resources of any municipality.

“The City has been in constant coordination and communication with State and County agencies throughout the duration of this storm.

“I thank Governor Cuomo, NYS Department of Transportation Commissioner Matthew Driscoll, Office of General Services Commissioner RoAnn Destito, the National Guard, area first responder agencies, as well as, County Executive Picente and his staff for coming to Utica’s aid and providing the City the resources it needs to combat this storm.

“Due to the intensity of this storm, many drivers were forced to abandoned their cars making the plowing operation extremely difficult. We estimate hundreds of cars were abandoned and the State and City have worked diligently to have them removed. We have towed approximately 75 cars and will continue to do so into the night.

“At this time, numerous State, County and City departments are working collaboratively around the clock to remove these vehicles and coordinate ongoing joint plowing operations that will continue nonstop into the late morning.

“All main arteries are now passable; however, we urge no unnecessary travel at this time. We ask residents to remain patient as we continue to strive for safe travel conditions.

“We will continue to provide updates as we receive them.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

