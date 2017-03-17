Gilligan’s hosts “FUNraising” evening for Friends of Rogers March 27

All are invited to dine at Gilligan’s in Sherburne on March 27 to support Rogers Center. From 4 pm until close, 20 percent of evening meal proceeds will be donated to Friends of Rogers.

“The support we receive from Gilligan’s is truly inspiring,” said Simon Solomon, FOR executive director. “We are extremely grateful for their partnership!

The generosity shown to Rogers Center from local businesses such as Gilligan’s demonstrates the affection our community has for this beloved place.”

Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for people of all ages. Seasonal hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

