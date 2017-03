Cazenovia Fire Department’s Fire Fighters Ball, April 29, 2017

The Cazenovia Fire Department will hold its annual Firefighters Ball April 29, 2017. A barbecue will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., followed by entertainment by the Chris Taylor and the Custom Taylor Band from 8 to 11 p.m.

The event will be held at the Cazenovia Fire Department, 121 Albany St., Cazenovia.

Food, drinks and entertainment are $25 for adults and $10 for kids. For more information, visit www.CazFD.com.

