Schneiderman issues statement on firing of U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara

Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman issued the following statement:



“Preet Bharara, like many of the U.S. Attorneys dismissed this week, served with honor and distinction. His integrity, tenacity, and commitment to rooting out wrongdoing — whether in the boardroom, the halls of government, or anywhere else — will be sorely missed.

“President Trump’s abrupt and unexplained decision to summarily remove over 40 U.S. Attorneys has once again caused chaos in the federal government and led to questions about whether the Justice Department’s vital and non-partisan work will continue under Attorney General Sessions, as it must.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

