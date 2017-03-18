Cazenovia’s VanNorstrand to perform at Canaan Institute

Andrew VanNorstrand and Tim Ball will delivery a house concert from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2017. The concert begins at 7 p.m., with an instrumental jam session after the show; $15 donation at the door. For more informtion, visit http://www.cinst.org/ RSVP to mike@cinst.org for directions and to reserve your seat at this private venue, or reserve online at http://bit.ly/cinst-rsvp

VanNorstrand and Tim Ball are two of upstate New York’s best and most versatile traditional musicians. As a duo, their music cuts a wide path through folks styles that have influenced them – from New England and Irish dance tunes to cowboy songs, bluegrass and old country music. Each is a fine fiddler, guitarist, singer, composer and arranger.

VAnNorstrand is best known for his work in Great Bear, his family band, which has pushed the boundaries and set the standard for modern contra dance music for more than 16 years.

Ball, from Ithaca, has been a staple of the contra dance and Irish music scenes in western New York for the better part of a decade and has toured widely with contra dance bands such as Tempest, Tunescape, O’Shanigans and many others.

