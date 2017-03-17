Oneida Public Library announces April calendar

April 1—April 30
April 1
The Road to the 19th Amendment, Part 2
Saturday at 11:00 a.m.
Historian and popular lecturer Tom Henry returns to the OPL to reveal the political saga leading up to the woman suffrage amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1920 and its fateful consequences.
April 3
Tax Help for Seniors
Monday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
IRS certified volunteers under the auspices of Cornell Co-operative Extension will provide free tax help and electronic filing to seniors on a first-come, first-served basis. Seniors should bring all their pertinent tax documents and last year’s return with them. Tax Help at the OPL continues Monday and Wednesday mornings through April 12.
April 4
Ready To Read
Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander.
April 4
Surviving Unexpected Emergencies
Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.
Gene LaLonde, a survivalist from the North Country and the author of “A Question of Survival,” will address how to prepare for and survive natural and manmade disasters.
April 5
Tax Help for Seniors
Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
IRS certified volunteers under the auspices of Cornell Co-operative Extension will provide free tax help and electronic filing to seniors on a first-come, first-served basis. Seniors should bring all their pertinent tax documents and last year’s return with them. Tax Help at the OPL continues Monday and Wednesday mornings through April 12.
April 5
Tech Help
Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m.
Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed.
April 5
Teen Tech Time
Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.
Middle- and high-school teenagers can take time out to dabble at coding, circuitry and computer games. Materials and links are provided.
April 5
Family Story Hour
Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander hosts an evening story hour for young children 2 years of age on up to second-graders and their parents or guardians, complete with stories, games and fun activities to engage children’s imaginations and stimulate their language skills.
April 6
Ready To Read
Thursday at 10 a.m.
Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander.
April 8
Family Super Saturday: Oneida Firemen on Call
Saturday at 11:00 a.m.
Families with children 2-years old up to 9 are invited to join OPL’s Megan Gillander in welcoming special guests from the Oneida City Fire Department who will provide a show and tell of what firefighting and emergency rescues really mean.
April 10
Tax Help for Seniors
Monday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
IRS certified volunteers under the auspices of Cornell Co-operative Extension will provide free tax help and electronic filing to seniors on a first-come, first-served basis. Seniors should bring all their pertinent tax documents and last year’s return with them. Tax Help at the OPL continues ends Wednesday April 12.
April 11
Ready To Read
Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander.
April 12
Tax Help for Seniors
Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
IRS certified volunteers under the auspices of Cornell Co-operative Extension will provide free tax help and electronic filing to seniors on a first-come, first-served basis. Seniors should bring all their pertinent tax documents and last year’s return with them. This is the last session of the tax season for Tax Help at the OPL.
April 12
Tech Help
Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m.
Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed.
April 12
After-school Science: The Solar Eclipse
Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Elementary-school students can start learning about the solar eclipse scheduled for August 21 by practicing with shadows and light and learning the science behind the eclipse.
April 12
Pushing the Limits Book Club
Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.
In the final session of Pushing the Limits, Prof. Jen Herzog investigates with readers of T. C. Boyle’s novel “When the Killing’s Done” how human intervention in nature has its limits. She will also explore via virtual reality the role of biomes in the survival of species. Registration is required.
April 12
Family Story Hour
Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander hosts an evening story hour for young children 2 years of age on up to second-graders and their parents or guardians, complete with stories, games and fun activities to engage children’s imaginations and stimulate their language skills.
April 13
Ready To Read
Thursday at 10 a.m.
Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander.
April 17 and 18
AARP’S Driver Safety Program
Monday and Tuesday, 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
An AARP-trained instructor offers a two-day classroom defensive driver course for potential discounts in car insurance. To register, call Bob Fish at 363-0455.
April 18
Ready To Read
Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander.
April 18
Teen Coffee House
Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.
Ninth- to twelfth-graders can channel their inner poets by creating “book spine poems” and sharing them over refreshments.
April 19
Tech Help
Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m.
Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed.
April 19
Art Class with Carol Cotten
Wednesday at 9:30
In a free five-session class, Branching Out: Acrylics + Watercolors = Prints, artist and teacher Carol Cotten will instruct adults on a simple but highly creative way of making prints with acrylic paints and watercolors. Two-hour classes will be held April 19 and 26; May 3, 10 and 17. Registration at the Oneida Library is required.
April 19
Family Movie: Hidden Figures
Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Students on spring recess and their families are invited to a special free showing of the recent film release “Hidden Figures,” which is the inspiring story of three African-American women who successfully worked as top mathematicians at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
April 19
The Open Source Workshop
Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.
Retired IT specialist Ron Enos will be on hand at the OPL to advise on and demonstrate to PC users who are dissatisfied with Windows operating systems the free OS options available through Open Source, including Linux.
April 20
Ready To Read
Thursday at 10:00 a.m.
Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander.
April 20
Spring Crafts
Thursday at 11:30 a.m.
Students on spring recess can get a taste of spring by making seasonal crafts suitable to take home. All materials are supplied.
April 20
Book Talk with Rich MacAlpine
Thursday at 2:00 p.m.
Rich MacAlpine, retired history teacher from Oneida High School, will be in town to talk about the 11-year research hunt that led to his latest book, “Admiral Frank H. Schofield: A Portrait of an American Navy Family (1886-1942).” Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing by the author.
April 21
Celebrate Earth Day
Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Elementary-school students on spring recess are invited to join OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator in a program of stories and crafts focused on recycling. Included is a “trash” hunt for recyclables.
April 24
Baby Brain Booster Art
Monday at 10:00 a.m.
OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander will show parents of infants how they can boost their children’s cognitive abilities through the use of basic shapes with high contrast.
April 25
Ready To Read
Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander.
April 26
Tech Help
Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m.
Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed.
April 26
Family Story Hour
Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander hosts an evening story hour for young children 2 years of age on up to second-graders and their parents or guardians, complete with stories, games and fun activities to engage children’s imaginations and stimulate their language skills.
April 26
Norm Dann on Elizabeth Smith Miller
Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.
As part of the OPL’s 2017 Centennial Celebration of Women’s Suffrage in N.Y.S., historian Norman Dann will talk about Elizabeth Smith Miller, the daughter of Gerrit Smith who was co-founder of the National Woman Suffrage Association and the inventor of “bloomers.” Copies of Dann’s new biography of Miller, “Ballots, Bloomers, and Marmalade,” will be available for purchase and signing by the author.
April 27
Ready To Read
Thursday at 10 a.m.
Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander.
