PAC 99 schedule for week of March 19, 2017

Monday, March 20

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Historic Insights: County Historian Matt Urtz interviews Horace Keller, World War II Veteran at Morrisville Library
  • 10:53 a.m., 3:53 p.m. and 8:53 p.m.: NAHOF:  Dr. Norman K. Dann, PhD. – Gerrit Smith Birthday, 2017 March 11

Tuesday, March 21

9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Mansion house Speakers:  J.P.L. (Lang) Hatcher – “A Goodly Heritage Gone Wrong” March 12

10:05 a.m., 3:05 p.m. and 8:05 p.m.: Sherrill City Commission Meeting of March 13

Wednesday, March 22

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Town of Sullivan Board meeting of March 15
  • 9:52 a.m., 2:52 p.m. and 7:52 p.m.: Oneidas Club Meeting of March 16 with G.R. (Rick) Kinsella president, Oneida Public Library Board
  • 10:14 a.m., 3:14 p.m. and 8:14 p.m.: Madison County Board of Supervisors meeting of March 17

Thursday, March 23

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Tomorrow’s World: “Ezekiel’s Message Unlocked”
  • 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Oswego County Legislature meeting of March 9
  • 10:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: Assembly Calendar with Marc Butler – “UnSAFE Act”
  • 10:45 a.m., 3:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.: Capitol Notebook with Brian Kolb, Assembly Minority Leader
