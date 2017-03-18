PAC 99 schedule for week of March 19, 2017

- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Historic Insights: County Historian Matt Urtz interviews Horace Keller, World War II Veteran at Morrisville Library
- 10:53 a.m., 3:53 p.m. and 8:53 p.m.: NAHOF: Dr. Norman K. Dann, PhD. – Gerrit Smith Birthday, 2017 March 11
Tuesday, March 21
9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Mansion house Speakers: J.P.L. (Lang) Hatcher – “A Goodly Heritage Gone Wrong” March 12
10:05 a.m., 3:05 p.m. and 8:05 p.m.: Sherrill City Commission Meeting of March 13
Wednesday, March 22
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Town of Sullivan Board meeting of March 15
- 9:52 a.m., 2:52 p.m. and 7:52 p.m.: Oneidas Club Meeting of March 16 with G.R. (Rick) Kinsella president, Oneida Public Library Board
- 10:14 a.m., 3:14 p.m. and 8:14 p.m.: Madison County Board of Supervisors meeting of March 17
Thursday, March 23
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Tomorrow’s World: “Ezekiel’s Message Unlocked”
- 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Oswego County Legislature meeting of March 9
- 10:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: Assembly Calendar with Marc Butler – “UnSAFE Act”
- 10:45 a.m., 3:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.: Capitol Notebook with Brian Kolb, Assembly Minority Leader
