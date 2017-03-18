Family Counseling Services accepting applications for Shay award

Family Counseling Services is now accepting applications for the 2017 Richard Shay Human Services Award. Applicants must be Cortland or Madison county high school seniors who will attend college in the fall of 2017 and pursue a career in human services, counseling, law, criminal justice or a related field.

The award, which also includes a $1,000 scholarship, was created in 2001 by the FCS Board of Directors in honor of FCS founder and former Cortland County Family Court Judge Richard Shay. Each year the Richard Shay Human Services Award is given to a high school senior who has been actively involved in school and community service as exemplified by Judge Shay. His dedication to this community, recognition of the importance of family, and his belief in the power of volunteer leadership and guidance serve as an inspiration to others.

Additional requirements and the scholarship application form are available on the FCS website at www.fcscortland.org/2017ShayAward. The deadline for applications is April 28, 2017.

Family Counseling Services is a non-profit organization serving both Cortland and Madison counties. FCS was established in 1970 as a volunteer family counseling service based in Cortland. It has since evolved into a professional organization that offers mental health, chemical dependency, and school-based counseling, as well as prevention services through its prevention division, Cortland Prevention Resources. The Cortland LGBTQ Center is also a division of FCS.

