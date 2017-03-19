Town of Adams woman arrested on 15 counts of animal cruelty

On March 18, 2017, the New York State Police along with a local veterinarian responded to 13500 County Route 75 in the town of Adams regarding an animal cruelty/neglect complaint. The complaint was received from the Jefferson County Animal Cruelty Task Force, whish requested assistance from the New York State Police.

The veterinarian evaluated more than 35 animals and provided documentation to the New York State Police as to the physical condition of each.

As a result of the investigation, State Police arrested 38-year-old Miranda M. Thomas, and charged her with 15 counts ofaAnimal cruelty, a class “A” misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Adams Town Court at a later date.

