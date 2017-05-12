Brindisi issues statement on Tenney’s support for the American Health Care Plan

Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi of Utica today issued the following statement, regarding the news conference by Congresswoman Claudia Tenney of New Hartford:

“Congresswoman Tenney should tell the truth about the plan she voted for, which is nothing more than a Ponzi scheme to fleece patients and New York hospitals. Under the plan, pre-existing conditions will create new hurdles for the sick; New York hospitals will suffer; and many people in this district could lose critical coverage. Makes you wonder if she really read this bill.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

