Brindisi issues statement on Tenney’s support for the American Health Care Plan

Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi of Utica today issued the following statement, regarding the news conference by Congresswoman Claudia Tenney of New Hartford:
“Congresswoman Tenney should tell the truth about the plan she voted for, which is nothing more than a Ponzi scheme to fleece patients and New York hospitals. Under the plan, pre-existing conditions will create new hurdles for the sick; New York hospitals will suffer; and many people in this district could lose critical coverage. Makes you wonder if she really read this bill.”
Tenney is a bootlicker and needs to be ”fired” and a TRUE representative of the people should be elected. I am tired of ignorant illiterate deplorable sociopaths playing god with our lives. When will a REAL person step up to the plate? People in politics are leeches,sucking the public dry.