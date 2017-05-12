Statement from Schneiderman on Trump’s reported “Election Integrity” Commission

Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman issued the following statement:

“No matter how many times President Trump claims otherwise, voter fraud is an imaginary problem.

“In fact, my office found zero substantiated claims of voter fraud in New York last year, as I detailed in my letter to Congress.

“The issue isn’t voter fraud; it’s voter suppression – and in places like New York, it’s happening legally, as a result of our broken system.

“New York should be leading the nation when it comes to voting rights. Yet our registration and voting systems are an affront to our democracy.

“It’s time for Albany to finally pass my New York Votes Act, which would protect and expand New Yorkers’ voting rights through common sense reforms like early voting, automatic and same-day registration, and more. And instead of convening an unnecessary commission on “election integrity,” Washington should immediately act to restore the Voting Rights Act and the critical protections it provides.

