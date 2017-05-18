Tenney, Katko invite Air Force secretary to visit Central New York

Tenney, Katko co-author Letter to Secretary Wilson

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) joined Congressman John Katko (NY-24) to invite the Secretary of the United States Air Force, Heather Wilson, to Central New York to tour the Air Force assets the 22nd and 24th Congressional Districts. In a letter to the newly confirmed Air Force Secretary, Tenney and Katko detailed the importance of the region’s Air Force assets and the value these installations provide to our national security.

Central New York is home to three Air Force installations, including the Air National Guard’s 174th Fighter Wing, the Air Force Research Laboratory Information Directorate at Rome (Rome Lab) and the Eastern Air Defense Sector (EADS). Additionally, with five Wings and EADS, New York is home to the largest Air National Guard in the entire country.

“It is an honor to join Congressman Katko today in extending an invitation to the Air Force Secretary to visit Central New York to see firsthand the important work being done by the installations in our districts. These Air Force installations play a vitally important role in research and development that further strengthen our readiness capabilities as well as our nation’s security,” said U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney.”Specifically, in the 22nd District, Rome Lab is on the forefront of advanced cyber research and development. Our country’s superiority in cyberspace is critical, and Rome Lab provides full spectrum support of cyber space operations. In a recent tour of Rome Lab, I had the opportunity see the many ways their staff is working to and enhance cyber-space operations and support systems to aid our warfighters on today’s high-tech battlefields. Additionally, the Air National Guard personnel at the Eastern Air Defense Sector, also located in the 22nd District, provide critical air defense for the Eastern Region of our nation. I look forward to the opportunity to share our region’s assets with Secretary Wilson in the near future.”

“I was pleased to join Rep. Tenney in inviting the Air Force Secretary to visit Central New York and see first-hand our strong defense infrastructure,” said U.S. Rep. John Katko. “The 174th at Hancock Field is a premier unmanned aerial training facility which draws airmen from around the country to Central New York. Moreover, our regional defense operations work collaboratively, efficiently, and successfully. They are vital to our national security and to our local economy, and it would be an honor to host Secretary Wilson.”

