Town of Lenox announces youth event during BHOF Weekend

Lenox youth, BMX bikers and skateboarders are invited Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend to meet boxing champion Gerry Cooney at the Lenox Skate Park (230 North Peterboro St.) from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2017.

Cooney, a BHOF celebrity guest, will make a special appearance to meet skateboarders, BMX riders and area youth and pose for photos.

