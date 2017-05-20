Nazareth College announces 2017 graduates

Nazareth College undergraduate students earned their bachelor’s degrees at the 90th Annual Commencement ceremony that took place at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester May 14, 2017.
Andrew Martin of Cazenovia earned a bachelor’s degree in French and a minor in Communication and Media Minor
Alison Stedman of Canastota earned a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and a minor in Pre Med – Non Bio Majors, Chemistry
Laura Potter of Oneida earned a bachelor’s degree in Commun Science & Disorders and a minor in Pre-Audiology
Margaret Namy of Cazenovia earned a bachelor’s degree in Sociology and Inclusive Education
Jacob Murray of Waterville earned a bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry
