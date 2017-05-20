COLUMN: From Here and Back Again Nazareth College announces 2017 graduates » Oneida Public Library announces June calendar June 1—July 1, 2017 June 1 Ready To Read Thursday at 10 a.m. Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander. June 6 Ready To Read Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander. June 7 Tech Help Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed. June 7 Yoga for Seniors Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. Bill Skinner, a certified Hatha yoga instructor, returns to the OPL to conduct a weekly class for seniors in yoga postures and exercises adapted to their individual abilities. The class, which is free of charge, meets in June on Wednesdays from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. June 7 Teen Tech Time Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Middle- and high-school teenagers can take time out to dabble at coding, circuitry and computer games. Materials and links are provided. June 7 Family Story Hour Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander hosts an evening story hour for young children 2 years of age on up to second-graders and their parents or guardians, complete with stories, games and fun activities. June 8 Ready To Read Thursday at 10 a.m. Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander. June 8 The Upstate Response to Women’s Suffrage Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Dr. Roxanna Pisiak, a professor of Humanities at Morrisville State College, will reveal the warring factions among Upstate New Yorkers in the 19th century over woman’s rights and the vote, using her own original research. The lecture at Oneida Public Library, free and open to the public, is part of the OPL’s 2017 Centennial Celebration of Women’s Suffrage in N.Y.S. June 10 Family Super Saturday: Red Cross to the Rescue Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Families with children 2-years old up to 9 are invited to join OPL’s Megan Gillander in welcoming representatives from the American Red Cross who will tell of their work and ways young people can help too. June 12 and 13 AARP’S Driver Safety Program Monday and Tuesday, 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. An AARP-trained instructor offers a two-day classroom defensive driver course for potential discounts in car insurance. To register, call Bob Fish at 363-0455. June 13 Ready To Read Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander. June 14 Tech Help Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed. June 14 Yoga for Seniors Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. Bill Skinner, a certified Hatha yoga instructor, returns to the OPL to conduct a weekly class for seniors in yoga postures and exercises adapted to their individual abilities. The class, which is free of charge, meets in June on Wednesdays from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. June 14 After-school Science: The Moon and Oreos Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Elementary-school students will study the waxing and waning of the moon with the help of Oreo cookies. June 14

Family Story Hour: Father’s Day Special

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Young children 2 years of age on up to second-graders will make handcrafted gifts to give to dad on Father’s Day, June 18. June 15 Ready To Read Thursday at 10 a.m. Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander. June 20 Ready To Read Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander. June 21 Tech Help Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed. June 21 Yoga for Seniors Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. Bill Skinner, a certified Hatha yoga instructor, returns to the OPL to conduct a weekly class for seniors in yoga postures and exercises adapted to their individual abilities. The class, which is free of charge, meets in June on Wednesdays from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. June 21 Family Story Hour Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander hosts an evening story hour for young children 2 years of age on up to second-graders and their parents or guardians, complete with stories, games and fun activities. June 22 Ready To Read Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander. June 22 OPL Board Meeting Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The Board of Trustees of Oneida Public Library will hold its next meeting on Thursday, June 22, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Local History Room, 220 Broad St., Oneida. The public is invited to attend. The History Room permits barrier-free access to the physically handicapped. June 27 Ready To Read Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander. June 28 Tech Help Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed. June 28 Red Cross Blood Drive Wednesday from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. To help alleviate severe blood shortages in the state, representatives from the American Red Cross will be at Oneida Public Library to inform patrons about their work and to draw blood from donors. June 28 Yoga for Seniors Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. Bill Skinner, a certified Hatha yoga instructor, returns to the OPL to conduct a weekly class for seniors in yoga postures and exercises adapted to their individual abilities. The class, which is free of charge, meets in June on Wednesdays from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. June 28 Family Story Hour Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander hosts an evening story hour for young children 2 years of age on up to second-graders and their parents or guardians, complete with stories, games and fun activities. June 29 Ready To Read Thursday at 10 a.m. Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander. Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Related

Previously Previously Select Month May 2017 (233) April 2017 (350) March 2017 (372) February 2017 (332) January 2017 (342) December 2016 (286) November 2016 (327) October 2016 (379) September 2016 (381) August 2016 (373) July 2016 (392) June 2016 (404) May 2016 (479) April 2016 (337) March 2016 (258) February 2016 (141) January 2016 (148) December 2015 (124) November 2015 (149) October 2015 (205) September 2015 (115) August 2015 (132) July 2015 (125) June 2015 (170) May 2015 (164) April 2015 (136) March 2015 (152) February 2015 (119) January 2015 (132) December 2014 (151) November 2014 (152) October 2014 (209) September 2014 (172) August 2014 (179) July 2014 (202) June 2014 (199) May 2014 (249) April 2014 (246) March 2014 (217) February 2014 (184) January 2014 (207) December 2013 (205) November 2013 (308) October 2013 (294) September 2013 (286) August 2013 (275) July 2013 (277) June 2013 (319) May 2013 (411) April 2013 (403) March 2013 (432) February 2013 (395) January 2013 (315) December 2012 (347) November 2012 (439) October 2012 (499) September 2012 (474) August 2012 (360) July 2012 (228) June 2012 (252) May 2012 (273) April 2012 (299) March 2012 (286) February 2012 (289) January 2012 (279) December 2011 (258) November 2011 (328) October 2011 (362) September 2011 (324) August 2011 (257) July 2011 (281) June 2011 (292) May 2011 (359) April 2011 (335) March 2011 (321) February 2011 (275) January 2011 (291) December 2010 (280) November 2010 (343) October 2010 (343) September 2010 (336) August 2010 (300) July 2010 (359) June 2010 (329) May 2010 (332) April 2010 (370) March 2010 (417) February 2010 (326) January 2010 (291) December 2009 (280) November 2009 (389) October 2009 (524) September 2009 (383) August 2009 (246) July 2009 (254) June 2009 (248) May 2009 (158) April 2009 (87)