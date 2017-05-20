«  
  »

Oneida Public Library announces June calendar

Oneida Public Library

June 1—July 1, 2017

June 1

Ready To Read

Thursday at 10 a.m.

Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander.

 

June 6

Ready To Read

Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander.

 

June 7

Tech Help

Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m.

Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed.

 

June 7

Yoga for Seniors

Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

Bill Skinner, a certified Hatha yoga instructor, returns to the OPL to conduct a weekly class for seniors in yoga postures and exercises adapted to their individual abilities. The class, which is free of charge, meets in June on Wednesdays from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

 

June 7

Teen Tech Time

Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Middle- and high-school teenagers can take time out to dabble at coding, circuitry and computer games. Materials and links are provided.

 

June 7

Family Story Hour

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander hosts an evening story hour for young children 2 years of age on up to second-graders and their parents or guardians, complete with stories, games and fun activities.

 

June 8

Ready To Read

Thursday at 10 a.m.

Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander.

 

June 8

The Upstate Response to Women’s Suffrage

Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

Dr. Roxanna Pisiak, a professor of Humanities at Morrisville State College, will reveal the warring factions among Upstate New Yorkers in the 19th century over woman’s rights and the vote, using her own original research. The lecture at Oneida Public Library, free and open to the public, is part of the OPL’s 2017 Centennial Celebration of Women’s Suffrage in N.Y.S.

 

June 10

Family Super Saturday: Red Cross to the Rescue

Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

Families with children 2-years old up to 9 are invited to join OPL’s Megan Gillander in welcoming representatives from the American Red Cross who will tell of their work and ways young people can help too.

 

June 12 and 13

AARP’S Driver Safety Program

Monday and Tuesday, 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

An AARP-trained instructor offers a two-day classroom defensive driver course for potential discounts in car insurance. To register, call Bob Fish at 363-0455.

 

June 13

Ready To Read

Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander.

 

June 14

Tech Help

Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m.

Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed.

 

June 14

Yoga for Seniors

Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

Bill Skinner, a certified Hatha yoga instructor, returns to the OPL to conduct a weekly class for seniors in yoga postures and exercises adapted to their individual abilities. The class, which is free of charge, meets in June on Wednesdays from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

 

June 14

After-school Science: The Moon and Oreos

Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Elementary-school students will study the waxing and waning of the moon with the help of Oreo cookies.

 

June 14
Family Story Hour: Father’s Day Special
Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Young children 2 years of age on up to second-graders will make handcrafted gifts to give to dad on Father’s Day, June 18.

 

June 15

Ready To Read

Thursday at 10 a.m.

Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander.

 

June 20

Ready To Read

Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander.

 

June 21

Tech Help

Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m.

Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed.

 

June 21

Yoga for Seniors

Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

Bill Skinner, a certified Hatha yoga instructor, returns to the OPL to conduct a weekly class for seniors in yoga postures and exercises adapted to their individual abilities. The class, which is free of charge, meets in June on Wednesdays from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

 

June 21

Family Story Hour

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander hosts an evening story hour for young children 2 years of age on up to second-graders and their parents or guardians, complete with stories, games and fun activities.

 

June 22

Ready To Read

Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander.

 

June 22

OPL Board Meeting

Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

The Board of Trustees of Oneida Public Library will hold its next meeting on Thursday, June 22, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Local History Room, 220 Broad St., Oneida. The public is invited to attend. The History Room permits barrier-free access to the physically handicapped.

 

June 27

Ready To Read

Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander.

 

June 28

Tech Help

Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m.

Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed.

 

June 28

Red Cross Blood Drive

Wednesday from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m.

To help alleviate severe blood shortages in the state, representatives from the American Red Cross will be at Oneida Public Library to inform patrons about their work and to draw blood from donors.

 

June 28

Yoga for Seniors

Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

Bill Skinner, a certified Hatha yoga instructor, returns to the OPL to conduct a weekly class for seniors in yoga postures and exercises adapted to their individual abilities. The class, which is free of charge, meets in June on Wednesdays from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

 

June 28

Family Story Hour

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander hosts an evening story hour for young children 2 years of age on up to second-graders and their parents or guardians, complete with stories, games and fun activities.

 

June 29

Ready To Read

Thursday at 10 a.m.

Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander.

May 20th, 2017 | Category: Libraries, Top Story

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  