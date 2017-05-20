Oneida Public Library announces June calendar

June 1—July 1, 2017
June 1
Ready To Read
Thursday at 10 a.m.
Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander.
June 6
Ready To Read
Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander.
June 7
Tech Help
Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m.
Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed.
June 7
Yoga for Seniors
Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.
Bill Skinner, a certified Hatha yoga instructor, returns to the OPL to conduct a weekly class for seniors in yoga postures and exercises adapted to their individual abilities. The class, which is free of charge, meets in June on Wednesdays from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.
June 7
Teen Tech Time
Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Middle- and high-school teenagers can take time out to dabble at coding, circuitry and computer games. Materials and links are provided.
June 7
Family Story Hour
Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander hosts an evening story hour for young children 2 years of age on up to second-graders and their parents or guardians, complete with stories, games and fun activities.
June 8
Ready To Read
Thursday at 10 a.m.
Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander.
June 8
The Upstate Response to Women’s Suffrage
Thursday at 7:00 p.m.
Dr. Roxanna Pisiak, a professor of Humanities at Morrisville State College, will reveal the warring factions among Upstate New Yorkers in the 19th century over woman’s rights and the vote, using her own original research. The lecture at Oneida Public Library, free and open to the public, is part of the OPL’s 2017 Centennial Celebration of Women’s Suffrage in N.Y.S.
June 10
Family Super Saturday: Red Cross to the Rescue
Saturday at 11:00 a.m.
Families with children 2-years old up to 9 are invited to join OPL’s Megan Gillander in welcoming representatives from the American Red Cross who will tell of their work and ways young people can help too.
June 12 and 13
AARP’S Driver Safety Program
Monday and Tuesday, 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
An AARP-trained instructor offers a two-day classroom defensive driver course for potential discounts in car insurance. To register, call Bob Fish at 363-0455.
June 13
Ready To Read
Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander.
June 14
Tech Help
Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m.
Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed.
June 14
Yoga for Seniors
Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.
Bill Skinner, a certified Hatha yoga instructor, returns to the OPL to conduct a weekly class for seniors in yoga postures and exercises adapted to their individual abilities. The class, which is free of charge, meets in June on Wednesdays from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.
June 14
After-school Science: The Moon and Oreos
Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Elementary-school students will study the waxing and waning of the moon with the help of Oreo cookies.
June 14
Family Story Hour: Father’s Day Special
Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Young children 2 years of age on up to second-graders will make handcrafted gifts to give to dad on Father’s Day, June 18.
June 15
Ready To Read
Thursday at 10 a.m.
Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander.
June 20
Ready To Read
Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander.
June 21
Tech Help
Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m.
Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed.
June 21
Yoga for Seniors
Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.
Bill Skinner, a certified Hatha yoga instructor, returns to the OPL to conduct a weekly class for seniors in yoga postures and exercises adapted to their individual abilities. The class, which is free of charge, meets in June on Wednesdays from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.
June 21
Family Story Hour
Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander hosts an evening story hour for young children 2 years of age on up to second-graders and their parents or guardians, complete with stories, games and fun activities.
June 22
Ready To Read
Thursday at 10:00 a.m.
Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander.
June 22
OPL Board Meeting
Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
The Board of Trustees of Oneida Public Library will hold its next meeting on Thursday, June 22, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Local History Room, 220 Broad St., Oneida. The public is invited to attend. The History Room permits barrier-free access to the physically handicapped.
June 27
Ready To Read
Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander.
June 28
Tech Help
Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m.
Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed.
June 28
Red Cross Blood Drive
Wednesday from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m.
To help alleviate severe blood shortages in the state, representatives from the American Red Cross will be at Oneida Public Library to inform patrons about their work and to draw blood from donors.
June 28
Yoga for Seniors
Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.
Bill Skinner, a certified Hatha yoga instructor, returns to the OPL to conduct a weekly class for seniors in yoga postures and exercises adapted to their individual abilities. The class, which is free of charge, meets in June on Wednesdays from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.
June 28
Family Story Hour
Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander hosts an evening story hour for young children 2 years of age on up to second-graders and their parents or guardians, complete with stories, games and fun activities.
June 29
Ready To Read
Thursday at 10 a.m.
Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander.
Leave a Reply