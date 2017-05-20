Hamilton Library adds May 30 events

Tuesday, May 30 at 10:30am – Story Time Gardening



If it is not raining, we will have a brief story time inside as usual, then story time families will be invited to help plant seeds outside in our butterfly garden. Please plan ahead and dress accordingly if you would like to participate. Children will need parental supervision during our gardening activities.Story Time is held every Tuesday from mid-September through July, unless otherwise closed for a holiday or emergency.

Tuesday May 30th at 5:00pm – Presentation on World War I and Madison County

Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz will highlight the ways Madison County residents rallied together after the outbreak of war. He will share the role that local universities and businesses played, as well as the stories of some of the residents that served in the armed forces. There is no charge for this event. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Library.

