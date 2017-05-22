The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Facilities thank staff during Nursing Home Week

The Grand gives thanks to guests, families, and staff with a homemade crepe station

With Mother’s Day and the first day of Nursing Home Week falling on the same day, The Grand Healthcare System wanted to give thanks to everyone in their facilities in a unique and thoughtful way. On Sunday, May 14, The Grand celebrated their staff, guests, and families with a Crepe Station in each facility.

Crepes can be served either sweet or savory, and can be easily taken on-the-go. Each facility set up a station by the main entrance, complete with a crepe maker, ingredients, and toppings for crepes made fresh to order by The Grand chefs, for all who entered the building. Families visiting their loved ones, and as well as guests and staff members were able to choose their own toppings and enjoyed their homemade crepes throughout the day.

“Since Mother’s Day happened to be the same day as the beginning of Nursing Home Week, we knew we had to do something great for everyone that stepped foot in our facilities,” stated CEO of The Grand Healthcare System, Jeremy B. Strauss. “A homemade crepe station at the front of each building was ideal so we could ensure every person would be able to enjoy the delicious treat in honor of Nursing Home Week.”

The Grand Healthcare System Facilities:

The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Chittenango, Chittenango

The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Rome, Rome

The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Guilderland, Altamont

The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at River Valley, Poughkeepsie

The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Pawling, Pawling

The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Queens, Whitestone

For more information about the Grand Healthcare System, visit www.TheGrandHealthcare.com.

