Schumer, Gillibrand announce over $118,000 in federal funds for Herkimer Fire Department

Funding will be used to purchase 20 SCBA air packs

U.S. Senators Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand today announced $118,096 in federal funding for the Herkimer Fire Department. The funding was allocated through the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. Specifically, the Herkimer Fire Department will use the funding to purchase 20 new self-contained breathing apparatus air packs.

“It is essential that we provide our firefighters with the tools they need to do their jobs effectively,” said Schumer. “Our first responders are our local heroes and our primary line of defense for safety and security—it is critical that we do all we can to ensure that they are well equipped and prepared to take on any emergency.”

“These federal funds will allow our first responders to purchase the up-to-date equipment they need to do their jobs safely and effectively,” said Gillibrand. “We need to do everything we can to protect our first responders when they risk their lives, and I will always fight in the Senate to make sure they are given the support they deserve.”

“Replacing our SCBA air packs will help bring our Department into compliance with the latest safety standards, and will ultimately help keep our firefighters safe in the line of duty. This grant funding is crucial and helps our Department get the equipment we need without placing a burden on taxpayers,” said Herkimer Fire Department Fire Chief John Spanfelner.

The Assistance to Firefighters Grants are administered by the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency in cooperation with the Department’s United States Fire Administration. The grants are awarded on a competitive basis to the applicants that most closely address the program’s priorities and demonstrate financial need. Funding is allocated to strengthen emergency preparedness and ability to respond to fire and related hazards. More information on the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program can be accessed at http://www.fema.gov/firegrants.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

