12 local libraries and organizations awarded more than $40,000 for digitization projects

CLRC Announces the 2017 RBDB Grantees The Central NY Library Resources Council is happy to announce the winners of the 2017 RBDB grant awards. The Regional Bibliographic Databases and Interlibrary Resources Sharing Program is a state-funded program that improves access to library and information resources for library users through the regional development and coordination of automated library services. RDBD program funds are used to support regional programs and projects such as NY Heritage, WorldCat Discovery Services access, and training. CLRC uses a portion of its RBDB funds for small grants to member libraries. The grants are awarded through a competitive application process for projects that meet the above criteria and have broad regional appeal. CLRC awards grants in three areas: Digitization, Metadata, and Retrospective Conversion. CLRC follows the guidelines issued by the New York State Library for RBDB grants. Click here to learn more. All of these projects will enhance resource sharing within the region and beyond, as All of these projects will enhance resource sharing within the region and beyond, as they will make unique materials both discoverable and accessible to a broad audience. Congratulations to all 2017 RBBD grant awardees: Little Falls Public Library $500 to digitize copies of The Sphinx, a periodical published by the Little Falls High School from 1908-1915.

$500 to digitize a collection of photographs taken by members of the Little Falls Camera Club in the 1930s. Fayetteville Free Library: $2,000 to digitize issues of the Fayetteville Eagle Bulletin. New Woodstock Free Library $1,250 to digitize a collection of paintings by local artists. Mid-York Library System $5,080 for retrospective conversion of Bridgewater Free Library’s catalog records. Crouse Health Library $2,304 to digitize a representative group of early photographs from Crouse Hospital and predecessor institutions. Manlius Library (in collaboration with Manlius Historical Society) $3,300 to digitize the Village of Manlius collection, a broad set of photographs depicting the people and places of the village. Central New York Chapter, National Railway Historical Society $1,400 to digitize photographic slides of railroads throughout New York State, most of which date from the 1960s and 1970s. Hamilton College $4,490.57 to digitize and describe the Wilbour Papers, documenting Charles Edwin Wilbour (1833-1896), a journalist and one of the first American Egyptologists, and Charlotte Wilbour (1833-1914) who was involved in the Woman’s Suffrage movement. SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry $2,950 to digitize the Fletcher Steele Nursery Order collection, which documents the activities of Fletcher Steele (1885-1971), a prominent landscape architect. SUNY Polytechnic Institute $4,500 to create metadata for the Archiving the Portraits of Hope Collection, which includes the photographs of Lynne Brown, who documented the cultural events of refugees in Utica.

$4,000 to create metadata for the Refugees Starting Over Project, which documents the lives of refugees who have settled in Utica. Holy Trinity Orthodox Seminary $3,925 to digitize a photograph collection documenting the Brotherhood of St. Job of Pochaev, publishers of Russian religious literature beginning in the 1920s. Ilion Free Public Library $4,500 to digitize the Ilion Urban Renewal Collection, which includes historical photographs from the 1960s – 1970s. Contact the individual organizations (see links above) for more information about their projects, and contact Ryan Perry (Digital Collections Librarian, CLRC) at rperry@clrc.org for more information about the RBDB grants. About CLRC: The CLRC is one of nine NY State library councils dedicated to helping libraries, museums and archives with resource sharing, professional development, and much more. Visit clrc.org.

