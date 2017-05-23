Top Variety sponsors paleontological fossil dig with Friends of Rogers

Join Friends of Rogers and geologist Dr. Adam Schoonmaker to uncover long-buried treasures during the fourth-annual Paleontological Fossil Dig. This workshop begins on June 10 at 9 a.m. in the Rogers Environmental Education Center visitor parking lot and caravans to nearby dig sites.

Sample bags, hammers, safety goggles, and a field guide will be provided for participating adventurers.

As the program will last approximately four hours, participants should bring their own lunch/snack, drinks, and sunscreen.

“We are very excited that Adam is facilitating this popular program again this year,” said Sarah Freedman, environmental educator. “He will provide unique insight and guidance for budding geologists in the search for impressions of prehistoric organisms preserved through the ages.”

A native of central New York, Dr. Schoonmaker has studied geology throughout New England and the Adirondacks for many years. Having spent much time examining the rocks of the Champlain Valley and Green Mountains in their wild state, he has extensive knowledge of the stratigraphy and structure of deformed rocks to help determine the orogenic history (mountain-building) of the Northern Appalachians. Dr. Schoonmaker’s research has taken him to several remote areas, including Oregon, Alaska, northern Maine, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

“We are extremely grateful to Top Variety for partnering with us again this year,” said Simon Solomon, executive director. “The generosity shown to Rogers Center from local businesses such as Top Variety demonstrates the affection our community has for this beloved place.”

Space is limited; advance registration is required at $6 for members or $9 for not-yet- members; call (607) 674-4733 or e-mail env.educator@FriendsofRogers.org to register. (Participants under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult, who will not be assessed a registration fee.)

Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for people of all ages. Seasonal hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

