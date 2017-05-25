Mohawk Valley Community Action to host Family Fun Day Friday, May 26

Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency is hosting its annual Family Fun Day tomorrow for all of the families who are enrolled in the Agency’s Head Start and Early Head Start programs.

The agency annually invites all families participating in the program to a day of activities, food and community to celebrate the end of the program year. This year’s program served more than 1,000 families throughout Madison, Oneida and Herkimer counties.

Family Fun Day is slated for Friday, May 26, at the Jorgenson Center on MVCC’s Utica Campus from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

