Teens brave rain for ultimate scavenger hunt

On May 13, Rogers Environmental Center hosted their second “Ultimate Teen Scavenger Hunt,” sponsored by the Hamilton Area Community Coalition. Local teens and parents formed teams and braved the rain to complete a series of nature challenges throughout the park. Challenges included using a trail map to find QR codes hidden in the woods, recording several videos of teammates in action, and posing for lots of selfies – while chewing a stump like a beaver, serving coffee to a parent, or posing with one of the many stuffed birds and animals in the nature center!

Events such as this offer teens a creative and healthy way to socialize while having fun. The HACC continues to build partnerships with community organizations to bring positive teen programming and events to our local youth. Rogers Environmental Center is open for FREE public enjoyment Wednesday- Saturday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and offers many family-friendly events each month.

For a complete schedule of upcoming events at Rogers, visit www.friendsofrogers.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

