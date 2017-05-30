Sullivan Free Library is now fine-free

Effective immediately, the Sullivan Free Libraries in Chittenango and Bridgeport will no longer charge fees for late items.

“We want the library to be accessible to everyone,” said Library Director Karen Fauls-Traynor. “Life happens, and sometimes things get returned late. We don’t want people to avoid using our resources because they owe a few dollars.”

Instead of overdue fees, the library will gladly accept voluntary donations to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library fund, a program that provides one free book a month to any child in Madison County from birth through age 5. While the books are provided for free from the Dolly Parton Foundation, local libraries pay the cost of postage, which runs about $30 per child per year.

“After a certain point, the person will be sent a bill,” said Fauls-Traynor. “Borrowing privileges will be suspended until the item is returned or paid for, but there will never be a late fee.”

What happens to late charges that are already on a person’s record?

“Existing late fees will be erased, as long as the item has been returned,” said Fauls-Traynor. “We want everyone to start with a clean slate as of June 1, so now is a great time for everyone to search their shelves at home and return any books or movies that they may have forgotten about.”

What about using the computers in the library?

“Anyone with a valid library card is able to use the computer, regardless of outstanding bills,” said Fauls-Traynor.

For more information, call either library: Bridgeport 315-633-2253 or Chittenango 315-687-6331.

