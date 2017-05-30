‘It Saved My Life’

‘It Saved My Life’ AIDS & Reproductive Rights Activism in the Creation of Queer Politics

When: Sunday, June 18, 2017, 1 p.m.

Where: Oneida Community Mansion House, 170 Kenwood Ave., Oneida

Join Tamar Carroll, historian and author, and Mansion House curator Molly Jessup, in a discussion about the coalition of AIDS and women’s health activists in New York City during the late 1980s and early 1990s. In the face of official silence and avoidance, members of the AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power (ACT UP New York) and of the Women’s Health Action Mobilization (WHAM!) joined together to advocate awareness and a public health response to the HIV epidemic and for the right to health care. Carroll’s extensive interviews with some of those activists formed the basis for her book, Mobilizing New York: AIDS, Antipoverty, and Feminist Activism.

General admission to the program is $7 for adults and $3 for students with ID. (Members of the Oneida Community Mansion House are admitted for no additional donation.)

The Oneida Community Mansion House was the residence of the 19th century utopian Oneida Community (1848 – 1880), which itself advocated equality among, sexual autonomy, and healthful living for men and women. OCMH preserves, collects and interprets material culture, intangible heritage, and five historic buildings, situated on 33 acres of landscaped lawns and gardens. OCMH is a National Historic Landmark and chartered by the state Department of Education.

The House is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm, and Sunday from Noon until 5:00 pm. Guided tours are provided Wednesday through Saturday at 10:00 am and 2:00 pm, and Sunday at 2:00 pm.

Oneida Community Mansion House is located at 170 Kenwood Ave., Oneida. This event is supported in part by a Humanities New York Action Grant. For more information, call 315-363-0745 or visit oneidacommunity.org.

