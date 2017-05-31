Path Through History family tours of the Mansion House

WHEN: Saturday, June 17, 2017, at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

WHERE: Oneida Community Mansion House, 170 Kenwood Ave. Oneida NY 13421

As part of New York State’s Path Through History weekend, the Oneida Community Mansion House invites families to explore the Oneida Community Mansion House, indoors and out, with special guided tours. Family groups will experience the lifestyles of the 19th century utopian community in their authentic settings: sitting rooms, bedrooms, cabinet of curiosities, library, and meeting hall. Families are also invited to play a round of the Oneida Community’s favorite game — croquet!

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students and children 12 and under.

The Oneida Community Mansion House was the residence of the 19th-century utopian Oneida Community (1848 – 1880), which considered itself one extended family and raised all of its children cooperatively. OCMH preserves, collects and interprets material culture, intangible heritage and five historic buildings, situated on 33 acres of landscaped lawns and gardens. OCMH is a National Historic Landmark and chartered by the New York State Department of Education.

The House is open to visitors Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Guided tours are provided (with admission) Wednesday through Saturday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Oneida Community Mansion House is located at 170 Kenwood Ave., Oneida, NY 13421. For hours and directions, call 315-363-0745 or visit oneidacommunity.org.

