Social dance planned June 17

There will be a social dance Saturday, June 17, 2017 at the Greater Oneida Kallet Civic Center, 159 Main St., Oneida. Live music will be provided by the Monk Rowe Trio from
7 to 10:30 p.m.

315 363-8525.
