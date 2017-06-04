Deadline to register to vote in village elections is June 9

If you wish to vote in the Cazenovia or Hamilton Village Elections to be held on June 20, 2017, you must be registered by June 9, 2017.

Anyone who has moved since they last registered must re-register.

Registration forms are available from the Madison County Board of Elections by calling 366-2231 or can

be downloaded at www.madisoncounty.ny.gov/boe.

Forms are also available at post offices, libraries, and town, city and village clerks offices.

Anyone wishing to vote by absentee ballot can call the Board of Elections at 366-2231 for an application, download one at www.madisoncounty.ny.gov/boe, or stop by the Board of Elections and fill out an application and vote in person.

All absentee ballots must be postmarked by June 19, 2017, and received no later than 9 p.m. at the Board of Elections

on June 20, 2017.

