Oneida Common Council announces June 6 agenda

The Oneida Common Council will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. June 6, 2017, in the Common Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 109 N. Main St., Oneida.

*Call to Order / Pledge of Allegiance / Roll Call

OLD BUSINESS

*Approval of minutes of the regular meeting 5/16/17 and special meeting 5/24/17

*Approval of Warrant No. 12

1. UNCOLLECTABLE INVOICE: Authorize Water Invoice 2104 50/0017853 in the amount of $420.41 for damage to a fire hydrant be deemed uncollectible and removed from the receivables. (Smolinski)

2. UNCOLLECTABLE INVOICE AND WATER/SEWER BILL: Authorize Water Invoice 2012 50-0015634 in the amount of $60.00, water bill $116.61 and sewer bill $36.50 for Lot 27 Territory Road be deemed uncollectible and removed from the receivables. (Smolinski)

3. UNCOLLECTABLE INVOICE AND WATER/SEWER BILL: Authorize Water Invoice 2014 50/00186564 in the amount of $35.00, water bill $72.50 and sewer bill $34.10 for Lot 13 Territory Road be deemed uncollectible and removed from the receivables. (Smolinski)

4. CANVASS BIDS: Canvass and approve bids for Capital Project 17-07 Municipal Building Wall Repair with the lowest bid meeting specifications from National Building and Restoration Corporation in the amount of $159,200. (Rauscher)

5. FARMERS MARKET: Receive and place on file a letter from Kevin Salm, Ashforth Acres Farm requesting permission to hold the Oneida Farmer’s Market on Oneida Street at Clinch Park, and further authorize the Farmers Market to be held in Clinch Park from July 6 to October 26, 2017 contingent upon receipt of the required insurance documents. (Pulverenti)

6. RECEIVE/FILE: Receive and place on file an email from Rick Harrington requesting the Common Council review his requests for some modifications at Oneida Molded Plastics. (Rauscher)

7. ADVERTISE FOR BIDS: Authorize the Purchasing Agent to advertise for bids for liquid caustic soda for the Water Department. (Smolinski)

8. GRANT ACCEPTANCE: Authorize acceptance of a 100% reimbursable grant from the NYS State Division of Criminal Justice Services Agency in the amount of $13,064.00, and further authorize the Acting Police Chief to expend funds up to the grant amount for Police Protective Equipment. (Thompson/Wells)

9. CITY POLICIES: Affirm the annual City policies. (Wells)

10. ANNUAL WATER REPORT: Receive and place on file the 2016 Oneida Water 103rd Annual Report. (Smolinski)

11. ADVERTISE FOR BIDS: Authorize the Purchasing Agent to advertise for bids for mowing of the properties acquired by the City in the Buyout Program. (Rauscher)

12. BUDGET AMENDMENTS & TRANSFERS: Approve budget amendments to reallocate funds received from an insurance claim and to lend funding to the Police Protective Equipment Program, which will be reimbursed by the grant after purchase, and further authorize budget transfers to allocate funds for the water treatment for the Kallet and to allocate funds for fuel tank repair. (Wells)

13. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PROPOSAL: Authorize the Mayor to sign a Professional Services Proposal with GYMO Architecture, Engineering, Environmental and Land Surveying for pre-demolition asbestos surveys for properties in the Buyout Program. (Rauscher)

14. CANVASS AND APPROVE BIDS: Canvass and approve bids for the first round of FEMA Building Demolitions. (30 Properties) (Rauscher/Wells)

15. WATER TREATMENT PLANT: Accept a proposal from Henderson Brothers Contracting, Inc., for the emergency repair of the leak in the Clearwell overflow tank at Glenmore Water Treatment Plant. (Smolinski)

16. CORRECTIVE ACTION: Order corrective action for the property located at 181 Main Street in accordance with Article III of Chapter 34 of the Oneida City Code. (Fields/Bell)

NEW BUSINESS

EXECUTIVE SESSION

