Canastota Alumni Association announces Albanese Alumni Achievement Award

The Canastota Alumni Association has chosen Edward P. Brophy as the recipient of the Vincent V. Albanese Achievement Award for his many contributions to his community and the boxing profession.

Brophy, a Canastota native, graduated from Canastota Central Schools in 1976 where he participated in basketball and track as well as becoming an amateur boxer from 1974 through 1977. In the 1980’s Ed attended Onondaga Community College and worked for Bruno Coin Machines. During this time he promoted professional boxing shows and was also known as a trainer, manager and historian.

Following a two- year term of serving as treasurer of the Carmen Basilio-Billy Backus Showcase committee and possessing an all-encompassed interest in the boxing profession, Ed was appointed executive director of the International Boxing Hall of Fame in March of 1984. At that time, a World Boxing Hall of Fame existed on the West Coast in name only. Under Ed’s influence and leadership the IBHOF museum opened in 1989 with the initial Induction Weekend occurring in 1990.

With Ed coordinating the finance, design and construction, an addition to the museum and an events pavilion were completed by 2003. With his expert guidance and with the assistance of many volunteers, these structures and their contents, including the Madison Square Garden’s 1925 -2007 ring, serve to preserve boxing history. This complex is world -famed and is the only place where boxers, ex boxers and fans may observe exhibits and memorabilia from the past and present.

The International Boxing Hall of Fame and Brophy’s accomplishments are well-known and are lauded in boxing magazines such as The Ring and KO as well as in domestic and foreign newspapers. The IBHOF has been featured on HBO, Showtime and ESPN as well as in Sports Illustrated, US Today and the Wall Street Journal.

This year marks the 27th induction ceremony to take place at the Boxing Hall of Fame. Through the efforts of Ed, the Hall’s Board of Directors, numerous chairpersons and hundreds of volunteers; spectators at the annual IBHOF weekend can expect to see all-time famous boxers, Hollywood stars and visitors from foreign countries.

Among the many awards Ed has received from the years 1990 through 2010 include Ring 76, World Boxing Association Lifetime Achievement, World Boxing Man of the Year, Professional Ringside Physicians Lifetime Achievement (for contributions to boxer’s self- esteem) and the Lew Andreas Community Service. Ed was also inducted into the New York State Boxing Hall of Fame in April of 2016 and to the Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame in October of 2016.

Ed’s involvement in the community included serving as Purple Haze Youth Center President in 1975-76, and acting as a long-time mentor to youngsters in need of guidance. He received awards from the Canastota Chamber of Commerce, Madison County Tourism and has been placed on the Canastota Central School District Wall of Distinction.

Born the son of Richard and Jennie Loguidice Brophy, Ed has dedicated his life to improving our Canastota community and making it a place of world-wide interest related to the sport of boxing.

He will be honored at the Alumni Banquet to be held at the Rusty Rail Party House, Canastota, Saturday June 24. Alumni, guests and the public are invited. Tickets are $25. Reservations by June 17 to Charlene Barres (315) 264-2044 or by emailing charbarres@aim.co.

