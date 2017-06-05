‘SHOUT! The Mod Musical’ phenomenal all-female cast in a not-to-be-missed production

Players of Utica concludes its 104th season with SHOUT! The Mod Musical, by Philip George and David Lowenstein, direct by Dan Fusillo.

SHOUT! The Mod Musical brings back the smashing sounds that made England swing in the 60s. It is a fast-paced musical journey through the era’s hip-swiveling pop hits that made musical legends of Petula Clarke, Lulu, Dusty Springfield, and Shirley Bassey. This Austin Powers-like musical traces the lives of five young women in the groovy liberating days of 1960s swinging London.

SHOUT! features terrific new arrangements of such chart-topping hits as “To Sir With Love”, “Downtown”, “Son Of A Preacher Man”, “I Only Want To Be With You”, and “Don’t Sleep In The Subway”. It is an irresistible blend of pop hits and eye-popping fashion with a timeless quality that appeals to every generation.

SHOW DATES / TIMES:

Evening Performances are June 9-10, 15-17 at 7:30pm

Matinee Performances are June 11 and 18 at 2:00pm

TICKET COSTS: ($2.00 of each ticket sale goes directly to the Capital Fund)

$20 – Adults

$17 – Seniors

$10 – Students (with valid IDs)

Reserve tickets via credit or debit card online at www.players.ticketderby.com or by calling (315) 724-7624. Players of Utica Theatre – 1108 State Street, Utica

CAST:

Sarah Crill

Hana Meyers

Danielle Piazza

Jessica Kaczor

Ally Priore

About Players of Utica

Players of Utica is a non-profit community theatre that has been continuously producing shows in central New York since 1913. We have engaged more than 1 million individuals with affordable, first-class community theatre. Players of Utica is an equal opportunity community theatre organization. For more information, a complete history, and to support or participate, visit www.playersofutica.org or “Like” us on Facebook.

